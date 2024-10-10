Critical Survey: Gold Royalty (GROY) and The Competition

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Royalty to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -14.6% and pay out -896.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -37.61% -6.84% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1118 3608 4462 119 2.38

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.60%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million -$26.76 million -7.94 Gold Royalty Competitors $2.75 billion -$67.76 million 2.98

Gold Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gold Royalty rivals beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

