Cronos Price Tops $0.0756 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $6.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00042935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

