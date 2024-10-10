Crown LNG (CGBS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 663 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 728 960 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.98%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.31 Crown LNG Competitors $972.03 million $76.39 million 64.00

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

