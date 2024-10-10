CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.03 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00004770 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $77.60 million and $27.03 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.90171087 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $22,676,125.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

