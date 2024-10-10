Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 712,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

