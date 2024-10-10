Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46.

On Monday, August 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.0 %

HCAT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 305,079 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

