Decred Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $193.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.82 or 0.00019782 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,904.45 or 0.39993285 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,372,121 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.