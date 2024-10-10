DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

