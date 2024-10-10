Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

