Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $49.06. 1,563,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,271,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $384,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

