Dollar Tree Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 84,439 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,688 put options.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,354. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

