Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $504.03.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

DPZ stock opened at $412.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.24. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $72,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.