Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) announced on October 8, 2024, the successful finalization of the sale of its businesses that constitute the Environmental Solutions Group to Terex Corporation. This transaction was carried out in accordance with the terms outlined in the Transaction Agreement dated July 21, 2024.

Get alerts:

As per an official press release issued by the Company on the aforementioned date, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and integrated by reference here, the completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone for Dover Corporation.

Following the completion of this strategic move, the Company continues its operations in alignment with its business objectives and strategic direction.

Additionally, in accordance with Item 9.01 of the 8-K filing, the Company also disclosed the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 8, 2024

Furthermore, Dover Corporation, in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, has authorized the signing of this Current Report on Form 8-K on its behalf by Ivonne M. Cabrera, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

This latest development showcases Dover Corporation’s commitment to its corporate strategy and operational efficiency, reflecting a step towards enhancing its portfolio and focusing on core business areas.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dover’s 8K filing here.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More