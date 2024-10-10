Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $44.01 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

