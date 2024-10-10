DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.00. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
About DynaResource
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
