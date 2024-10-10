Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,615 shares of company stock worth $73,705 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.'s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

