Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:EIC opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
