Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 230.2% in September

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. 137,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,082. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

