Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
