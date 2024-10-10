Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

