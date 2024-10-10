Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Major Shareholder Sells $2,203,050.19 in Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EAST stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $930,860.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 66.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,066.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

