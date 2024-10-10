Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 19,170 Shares

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,186.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,009.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,913 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $282,451.70.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,340 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $230,472.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,017 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $162,634.11.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,682 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $312,346.98.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06.

On Friday, September 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

