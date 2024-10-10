Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVN opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

