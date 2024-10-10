Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EVN opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.