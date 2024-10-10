Edelcoin (EDLC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.59 Million

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and $8.59 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12426192 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,419,598.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.