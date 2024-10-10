Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 13838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Edenred Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

