Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Stock Price Down 19.6% – What’s Next?

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.11. 2,351,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 900,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Edgio Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edgio stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Edgio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Stories

