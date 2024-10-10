Edward H. Myles Sells 206,240 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SRRK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.