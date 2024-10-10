Edward H. Myles Sells 206,240 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
SRRK opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
