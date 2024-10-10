Energi Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Energi has a market cap of $4.70 million and $412,221.29 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00043051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,508,341 coins and its circulating supply is 81,508,557 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

