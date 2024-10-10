Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $138.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Entergy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $130.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.32. Entergy has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after buying an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,257,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

