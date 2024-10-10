Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. 69,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 270,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Equillium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equillium

In related news, insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $32,985.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,543.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $49,785 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

