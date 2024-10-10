Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Flywire Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -145.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flywire by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,377,892.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

