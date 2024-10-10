Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 10th (ACM, AGNC, AMPH, BLBD, FLEX, ITW, JCI, KMT, KN, LFUS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 10th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.