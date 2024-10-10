Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 10th (ACM, AGNC, AMPH, BLBD, FLEX, ITW, JCI, KMT, KN, LFUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 10th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

