Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,988 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,089,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,786,260.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EVCM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

