Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $298.92 and last traded at $298.92. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

Esker Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.69.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

