ether.fi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $262.99 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $262.99 million and approximately $55.06 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00257009 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,051,505 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.39172386 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $57,694,733.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.