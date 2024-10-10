ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Plans Dividend of $0.38

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3842 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MLPB stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Company Profile
