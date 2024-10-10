ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.46

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4598 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
Shares of MVRL opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
