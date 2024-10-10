Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $152.79 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,444,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

