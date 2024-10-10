Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.84 and traded as high as C$9.38. Extendicare shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 145,189 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Further Reading

