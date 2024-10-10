Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £146 ($191.07) and last traded at £147.60 ($193.17). 94,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 169,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at £147.90 ($193.56).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,344.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of £161.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 3,693.27%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.