FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.07.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

