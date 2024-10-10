FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.07.
FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.
