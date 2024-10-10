Financial Comparison: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) vs. Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Borealis Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $156.38 million 0.07 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.16 Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -77.75 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Borealis Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Real Good Food and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 1 1 0 2.50 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,401.50%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.