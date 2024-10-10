Financial Survey: Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) versus PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cybin and PepGen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin N/A N/A -$35.93 million ($0.20) -45.40 PepGen N/A N/A -$78.63 million ($3.25) -2.93

Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Cybin has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepGen has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cybin and PepGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 3 0 3.00 PepGen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 456.17%. PepGen has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 103.08%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than PepGen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of PepGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of PepGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and PepGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -109.05% -97.85% PepGen N/A -62.74% -50.37%

Summary

Cybin beats PepGen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. The company has research and collaboration agreement with TMS Neurohealth Centers Inc. for development of psychedelic compound-based therapeutics; Kernel for use of Kernel flow technology to measure neural activity; and Greenbook TMS to establish mental health centers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients. The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

