Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Finnovate Acquisition Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

