First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after buying an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after acquiring an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.92. 863,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,655. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

