First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 4,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

