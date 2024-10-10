First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 5787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.93.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,567,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

