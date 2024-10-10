FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.10 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 1052569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.90 ($1.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £826.24 million, a PE ratio of -6,890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($40,047.11). In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 494,190 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £785,762.10 ($1,028,349.82). Also, insider Graham Sutherland acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($40,047.11). 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

