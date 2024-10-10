Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.61. Approximately 20,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.37.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

