Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the September 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
