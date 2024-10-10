Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.63 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 14,953 shares.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.81. The stock has a market cap of £57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -391.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowtech Fluidpower

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 10,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,778.56). Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.